A plea to those still considering voting for Donald Trump

I am writing this letter in a last-ditch effort to those supporting Donald Trump.
I am appealing to the humanitarian characteristic in each of you. Even though you may not have availed yourself of the services afforded during President Barack Obama’s term, a vote for Trump could deny your family, friends and co-workers of these services.
Trump wants to appoint a Supreme Court judge who will overturn Roe v. Wade; repeal Obamacare, denying health care to millions; build a wall, costing taxpayers billions; defund Planned Parenthood, denying women much-needed services; round up and deport millions of workers who harvest the crops, crippling farmers and vineyards, raising the cost of food to feed your family; repeal the recent gun control law; lower taxes on the wealthy 1 percent and increase taxes on the middle class.
Before you vote, you need to ask yourself: How will this impact me and the economy? You must not be influenced by his rhetoric of empty promises and threats. He will be working with a Congress, not alone as he has boasted.
Yes, Hillary Clinton has baggage, but she has the back of everyone and will work diligently with Congress to make sure America stays great, as it is now and always has been!
Walter Seibert and Bonnie Lewis McDaniel, Paso Robles
