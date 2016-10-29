Opinion

October 29, 2016 7:29 PM

Cowardly, sexist attacks do disservice to founders of Code Pink

The recent TV ads and letters to the editor that vilify Code Pink are as cowardly and sexist as Donald Trump’s degrading remarks about women.

I am proud to have marched with Code Pink to protest America’s war industry. But the women who founded it and who risk imprisonment or even death to stand for peace display more courage and true patriotism than the little warmongers who attack them in the press. Where were these flag-waving cowards when America invaded Iraq and ignited the Middle East?

Bert Bender, Atascadero

