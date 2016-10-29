A refresher course in civics is sorely needed for all voters

Once, there was a required course in our high schools titled “Civics.”
After reading, now for months on end, in The Tribune’s “Letters to the Editor” forum, I am shaken by the fact that so many of us are being led by media’s (seemingly) successful attempts to displace what we should know as responsible voting citizens, with a constant barrage of propaganda that has led us to the worst exposure in political history of how, even well-intentioned voters, can be manipulated.
Beyond our basic needs as individuals, the most important need for each of us is the welfare of our nation. How the latter can be maintained, must be maintained, is vested with each of us. And, how we are prepared to exercise this privilege, this need, seems to have fallen into a gigantic crack, too late for what is now taking place.
But, is it too late for us to insist that our schools resume the teaching of “Civics”? I have to think this is now an archaic word, a subject that is no longer a part of the curriculum. For voters unfamiliar with the meaning, by definition: Civics is the study of the rights and duties of citizens and of how government works.
Lord only knows, we all could use a refresher course!
Nancy Aaron, Morro Bay
