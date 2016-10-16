The Tribune needs to feature columnists who are more evenhanded

It must be difficult for Tom Fulks to carry a head so full of what’s right for us mortals.
He knows who’s telling the truth, who knows best and who everyone should vote for in this election. To me, his opinions are as deplorable as Hillary Clinton, the queen of liars.
Fulks forgets the fabrications Hillary has fostered on the public for more than 30 years. Donald Trump may be bombastic and a blowhard, but he can’t compete for the deceit crown. I won’t insult the intelligence of the readers by attempting to list her lies.
Justin Fareed, Jordan Cunningham, John Peschong and anyone else with an R after their name go under the same bus that we call Clinton. Fair-handed? Not even a little bit!
Her attempts to cover up lies with the shredding of records and scrubbing of servers, even after those records had been subpoenaed, show her desperation to hide the truth. What is she so afraid of?
Why does The Tribune favor columnists like Fulks over those who are more evenhanded? Why must we see column after column by writers who see the world from only one viewpoint? You leave a large section of the public without a voice. Don’t we deserve better?
Jean Halsey, Atascadero
