What's up with the roosters roaming around Arroyo Grande?

The Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show has been a downtown Morro Bay feature since 1997. The fun starts on Friday, May 4, with cruises and open houses. The full "show and shine" display of classic cars and trucks is on Saturday and Sunday.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin talks about why Gov. Jerry Brown doesn't understand the need for public preschool education in California.
Gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa spoke to the Sacramento Bee about the sex scandals that troubled their time as mayors ahead of the primary next month.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
The World Surf League holds the inaugural Founders' Cup of Surfing contest at the WSL Surf Ranch On May 5-6, 2018, in Lemoore, California. First round action on the man-made wave was held Saturday afternoon.
The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.