What's up with the roosters roaming around Arroyo Grande?

A brightly colored flock of roosters inhabits Heritage Park in downtown Arroyo Grande. They began appearing in the SLO County area in the 1990s.
Laura Dickinson
Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.