CORRECTS DAY OF AUCTION TO MARCH 8 FROM MARCH 9 - This undated photo provided by Adam Sackowitz, of Queens, New York, shows him displaying an embroidered pillowcase with celestial bodies on it that belonged to the late John Glenn. Sackowitz purchased the pillowcase for $2,500 at a March 8, 2018, estate sale in Potomac, Md. He hopes to donate it to a historic site in Glenn’s native Ohio.
CORRECTS DAY OF AUCTION TO MARCH 8 FROM MARCH 9 - This undated photo provided by Adam Sackowitz, of Queens, New York, shows him displaying an embroidered pillowcase with celestial bodies on it that belonged to the late John Glenn. Sackowitz purchased the pillowcase for $2,500 at a March 8, 2018, estate sale in Potomac, Md. He hopes to donate it to a historic site in Glenn’s native Ohio. Courtesy of Adam Sackowitz via AP)
CORRECTS DAY OF AUCTION TO MARCH 8 FROM MARCH 9 - This undated photo provided by Adam Sackowitz, of Queens, New York, shows him displaying an embroidered pillowcase with celestial bodies on it that belonged to the late John Glenn. Sackowitz purchased the pillowcase for $2,500 at a March 8, 2018, estate sale in Potomac, Md. He hopes to donate it to a historic site in Glenn’s native Ohio. Courtesy of Adam Sackowitz via AP)

Weird

Young John Glenn's pillowcase featured planets, stars

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

March 18, 2018 08:59 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

When the young John Glenn nestled in his bed, it may not have been sugar plums that danced in his head, but celestial bodies.

A recently discovered child's pillowcase that belonged to the late U.S. senator and space hero depicts revolving planets, stars and a view to outer space. At the center, a koala bear clings to some sort of spacecraft, labeled "John" in blue embroidery.

Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth.

New York-area graduate student Adam Sackowitz purchased the pillowcase at a March 8 estate sale for $2,500. An authentication certificate says it belonged to Glenn during childhood.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sackowitz hopes to donate the item either to Glenn's birthplace of Cambridge, Ohio, or to the John & Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord, Ohio.

  Comments  