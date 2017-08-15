Workers to try to pull mystery object from beach

A tree removal company will try to uproot a mystery object lingering off a Rhode Island beach.
WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2x0mXbj ) reports that workers with Rocky's Tree Service will attempt to remove the object from Westerly's East Beach at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The circular object located about 10 off shore at low tide has puzzled beachgoers. It has eight stainless steel legs and is capped with concrete.
East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann says the best tip he's received on the object came from University of Rhode Island oceanographers who say it could be part of a device used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor currents and sediment flow.
Brockmann says residents and officials could not remember seeing the object prior to last summer.
