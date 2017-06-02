Weird

June 02, 2017 8:49 AM

Arizona mayor's pictures used on Match.com profile in Canada

The Associated Press
MESA, Ariz.

Mesa Mayor John Giles is not a divorced dad looking for a date in Canada, but somebody using a Match.com profile with his pictures claims to be.

Giles says he has been tempted to make a joke out of the profile and ask how many dates he got, but he says the sad part is it's not a joke. It's serious.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2qJLgf4 ) the dating profile is based out of British Columbia and claims to be looking for "another opportunity to find something special." The profile uses two pictures from Giles' Facebook page. A woman was chatting with the person running the profile and noticed something fishy when a picture sent to her had Sen. John McCain in it. She found the man standing next to McCain to be a mayor from a city more than 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) away — Giles.

