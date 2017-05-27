Weird

May 27, 2017 9:54 AM

Judge denies accused man's request to juggle during trial

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A Massachusetts judge has denied a man's request to juggle during his trial to show jurors he was just clowning around when he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store.

The Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2rJzyk4 ) that a Springfield judge on Thursday rejected Orlando Melendez's motion to juggle for jurors at his upcoming trial.

Melendez has pleaded not guilty to charges he used a toy gun to try to rob a convenience store in December.

The 20-year-old Melendez, who is representing himself, wrote in a motion that he is "literally a clown." He asked to juggle three wads of paper for 20 seconds to show jurors that he's a serious clown and the alleged attempted robbery was a misunderstanding.

Jury selection is set to begin on June 8.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A high-flying show from SLO's Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy

A high-flying show from SLO's Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy 1:46

A high-flying show from SLO's Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy
Cal Poly students protest Lauren Southern's 'Traditional Women' event 2:13

Cal Poly students protest Lauren Southern's 'Traditional Women' event
Conservative activist Lauren Southern speaks at Cal Poly 5:03

Conservative activist Lauren Southern speaks at Cal Poly

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos