Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater, 3 hurt

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay Pause

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help'

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

2:02 SLO County shelter pup Sugar Bear has wheels to get around. Watch her go.