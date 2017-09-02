Heat in SLO County has been record-breaking, here’s what it means for the rainy season

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA Pause

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

2:07 See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

1:56 How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo