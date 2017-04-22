Soak in the green views. Central Coast hills will be turning golden brown soon.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion Pause 2:30 Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon 3:40 Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906 2:07 Josh Brolin accepts King Vidor award presented by Jeff Bridges 3:33 DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 1:08 Take a tour of a remodeled 1903 Paso Robles hilltop cottage 1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017 1:46 See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow 0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After the latest in a series of storms passed through the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County was looking rather lush and peaceful (albeit windy) on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Take in these breathtaking scenes from Templeton, Cambria, San Simeon, Cayucos, Highway 1 and Highway 46. Mark Powell The Tribune