A heat wave kicked off summer in Paso Robles, but the forecast calls for cooler weather

After a triple-digit heat wave, Paso Robles is expected to cool down to average seasonal temperatures on Sunday.

Temperatures are predicted to drop more than 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday in inland communities and remain in the high 80s through next week, according to PG&E's weather forecast.

The overnight change in weather is a result of marine influence and high speed coastal winds, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.

On Friday, Paso Robles experienced the week's high of 105 degrees. Roughly 22 miles away, the high at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach was only 55 degrees with 40 mph winds.

"That's huge. A 50-degree temperature differential in such a small area is significant," Lindsey said.

People in the coastal valley communities such as San Luis Obispo can also expect slightly cooler temperatures next week. From Sunday through June 30, the forecast predicts weather in the mid- to high 70s in those areas.