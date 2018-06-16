SLO County forecast for week of June 18: Cloudy skies, drizzles will give way to sun, heat

An upper-level, low-pressure system centered over the Central Coast will produce increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and pockets of heavy drizzle/a few light rain showers on Father's Day.
High temperatures in Paso Robles are forecast to only reach the high 60s on Sunday. Along the coastline, mostly overcast skies are expected with pockets of heavy drizzle/a few light rain showers in the coastal regions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Sunday.
Cambria could see as much as a 10th of an inch of rain. This low-pressure system may also produce thunderstorms across Sierra Nevada this weekend.
The upper-level low-pressure system will move eastward Monday for increasing northwesterly winds, clearing skies and warmer weather. Temperatures are slated to rise into the upper 90s to low 100s across the North County by Wednesday, while strong to gale-force northwesterly (onshore) winds and night and morning marine low clouds will keep the coastal valley in the low 80s and beaches in the 60s. Overall, no extreme heat is expected at this time, but conditions will need to be monitored for any escalation.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast Sunday, lowering to 4 to 6 feet with the same period Monday. Combined with the northwesterly swell will be a 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) on Sunday into Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) on Tuesday into Thursday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees into Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
47 83
49 94
54 100
54 100
52 98
53 95
53 97
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 72
50 79
52 82
53 79
53 80
53 79
53 80
