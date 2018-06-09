SLO County weather forecast for week of June 11: North County could hit triple digits again

Under strengthening high pressure, temperatures will rise to between 10 and 15 degrees above normal Monday into Tuesday with widespread 90s or even triple-digit temperatures expected across the North County.
Near the coast, northwesterly (onshore) winds will help moderate temperatures but will still allow for the coastal valleys to reach the low 80s. The beaches will remain in the 60s with a few of the southwesterly facing locations like Avila Beach to hit the 70s.
High pressure will begin to weaken and shift east later Tuesday in advance of an approaching trough of low pressure, leading to night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist along with cooler temperatures in the coastal regions.
As the trough nears, temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will cool back to near normal. Little change to slightly cooler weather could continue through the weekend as longer-range models hint at the development of low pressure off the coast. However, monsoon moisture with a few possible rain showers could stream northward over the Central Coast from the remnants of Hurricane Aletta off Baja California by Sunday.
Surf Report
The northwesterly sea and swell will increase to 8 to 10 feet (with a 5- to 9-second period) Sunday into Monday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) Tuesday.
Increasing northwesterly winds will produce a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) Wednesday into Friday.
A Southern Hemisphere (195-degree, deep-water) swell will continue along the Central Coast at 3 to 5 feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) Sunday into Tuesday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees into Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
48 97
52 99
55 95
64 86
51 84
51 83
52 85
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 83
55 82
56 78
55 75
52 74
53 73
53 75
