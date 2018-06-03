If you thought it was hot, you're right — Paso had its first triple-digit day of 2018

If you thought it was hot in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday, especially in the North County, you're right.

The mercury hit 100 degrees at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. The last time the airport recorded that temperature was on Sept. 10 of last year, Lindsey said.

That's nowhere close to the record for June 3 — 109 degrees in 1996 — but the National Weather Service still says the temperatures in the North County are "unseasonably hot" for this time of year.

For the first time this year, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport reached triple digits readings this afternoon. The last time it hit 100 degrees was Sept. 10, 2017. The marine layer returned to the coastline and will surge into the coastal valleys tonight. #CaWx #SLOWeather pic.twitter.com/RcpDvMBzTD — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) June 3, 2018

The NWS issued a heat advisory for the inland areas of SLO County on Sunday, warning that temperatures in areas including Atascadero and Paso Robles would be about 20 degrees warmer than normal.

The advisory, expected to last until 9 p.m. Sunday, was issued because "a period of hot temperatures is expected," the NWS said, and the weather conditions "will bring an increased chance of life-threatening heat-related illness."

With high heat comes high fire danger, Lindsey said. San Luis Obispo County was listed at high fire danger on Saturday and will remain at that rating until Tuesday, when the area south of the Cuesta Grade is expected to be downgraded to medium danger.

But relief from the heat is on the way: An incoming trough of low-pressure air is forecast to help cool the area down and bring temperatures to their seasonable levels beginning Monday through Friday, Lindsey said. The marine layer is expected to develop again by Sunday night and continue through Friday.

However, next weekend will see temperatures rise yet again, according to Lindsey.

Tribune reporter Andrew Sheeler contributed to this story.