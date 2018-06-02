View from Point Buchon Trail in San Luis Obispo County.
Weather

SLO County weather forecast for week of June 4: Hot temps short-lived as cool-down expected

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

June 02, 2018 02:58 PM

High pressure produced clear skies and much warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday. However, the warming trend will be short-lived as a trough of low pressure will produce increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds along the coastline Monday into Friday, which will allow temperatures to cool back to their seasonal norms.

The marine layer with pockets of mist and drizzle during the night and morning hours will redevelop in the coastal regions by Sunday night and will continue through Friday. Overall, it's a typical late-spring weather pattern. A gradual warming trend will begin this upcoming weekend.

Surf Report

The northwesterly sea and swell will build to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 9-second period) Sunday afternoon, further increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Monday into Tuesday. A 3 to 5 foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) will arrive Wednesday and will remain at this level through Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

57 96

53 86

50 82

49 84

51 87

53 88

54 90

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55 80

52 72

51 71

52 71

52 73

53 73

54 75

