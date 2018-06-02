SLO County weather forecast for week of June 4: Hot temps short-lived as cool-down expected

High pressure produced clear skies and much warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday. However, the warming trend will be short-lived as a trough of low pressure will produce increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds along the coastline Monday into Friday, which will allow temperatures to cool back to their seasonal norms.
The marine layer with pockets of mist and drizzle during the night and morning hours will redevelop in the coastal regions by Sunday night and will continue through Friday. Overall, it's a typical late-spring weather pattern. A gradual warming trend will begin this upcoming weekend.
Surf Report
The northwesterly sea and swell will build to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 9-second period) Sunday afternoon, further increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Monday into Tuesday. A 3 to 5 foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) will arrive Wednesday and will remain at this level through Friday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees into Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
57 96
53 86
50 82
49 84
51 87
53 88
54 90
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55 80
52 72
51 71
52 71
52 73
53 73
54 75
