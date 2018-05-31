Triple-digit heat is coming to SLO County this weekend

Brace yourself, North County: Summer is coming.
Residents north of the Cuesta Grade can expect the first triple-digit temperatures of 2018, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
"We're expecting Paso Robles to get up to 100 degrees on Saturday, and also 100 degrees on Sunday," he said.
That dramatic temperature increase — Thursday saw highs in the mid 70s — won't be limited to the North County, though.
Residents in the climate zone between the Cuesta Grade and the ocean, including San Luis Obispo and the South County, can expect a high of 85 degrees on Saturday and 81 degrees on Sunday.
Those high temperatures are approaching record heat — 108 degrees on June 2, 1970, and 109 degrees on June 3, 1996 — but that "chances are we're probably not going to break any records for Paso Robles."
San Luis Obispo likely won't break any records, 94 degrees on June 2, 1996, and 93 degrees on June 3, 1996.
Temperatures will, however, be significantly above average for June in San Luis Obispo County. The average high temperature in Paso Robles in June is 87.7 degrees; highs in San Luis Obispo in June average 72.7 degrees.
With high heat comes high fire danger, Lindsey said. Beginning Saturday, all of San Luis Obispo County will be listed at high fire danger — effectively the middle rating for fire danger — until Tuesday, when the area south of the Cuesta Grade will be downgraded to medium danger.
Lindsey said gentle to moderate Santa Lucia winds will prevent cloud cover from forming.
"It's going to be sunny pretty much everywhere," he said.
Comments