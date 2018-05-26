SLO County weather forecast for week of May 28: Clear skies with warming temperatures

Barometers throughout the Central Coast are indicating increasing atmospheric pressure and with it warmer weather. Monday’s high temperatures will reach the low-90s in the North County, the mid to high 70s in the coastal valleys and the high 50s along the northwesterly facing beaches and mid 60s along the southerly facing beaches.
Along the coast, gentle Santa Lucia (offshore) winds will develop Monday morning but will shift out of the northwest (onshore) by the afternoon and night, which will allow the marine layer with pockets of mist and drizzle to develop in the coastal regions.
The marine clouds will become deeper and more extensive with night and morning mist and drizzle as a weak cold front moves through Central California later Tuesday. In the cold front’s wake, a steep pressure gradient will develop along the coast Wednesday into Friday and will create strong- to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 90
56 91
54 81
48 77
46 79
46 80
47 81
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 76
54 75
53 71
51 67
50 68
52 71
52 73
Surf Report
The northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will increase to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 13-second period) Monday afternoon and night. This northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will further build to 8- to 10-feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Tuesday, peaking at 9 to 11 feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Wednesday.
This northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) will decrease to 8- to 10-feet on Thursday, further lowering to 5 to 7 feet with the same period on Friday into next Saturday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 53 degrees into Friday.
