SLO County residents, plan for warm, sunny barbecue weather on Memorial Day

It looks like Memorial Day barbecues are a go: This week's shroud of fog and rain over the Central Coast is set to dissipate over the weekend, leading to sunny and warm weather on Sunday and Monday.

For San Luis Obispo, the National Weather Service reports a high of 67 degrees on Saturday, 72 degrees on Sunday and 79 degrees on Monday. And the North County will be notably warmer.

But there's still some wind and weather to get through before reaching that high point.

Beginning Saturday afternoon and extending into Sunday morning, area residents can expect winds between 25 and 38 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Those winds "will mix out the temperature inversion layer, leaving behind mostly clear skies," Lindsey wrote in his forecast. "However, along the beaches, marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist will continue during overnight hours."

Lindsey said Sunday's temperature forecast marks a return to "near-normal" season conditions, with Monday and Tuesday expected to be warmer than usual.

"Paso Robles could see temperatures reach the low 90s on Monday into Tuesday," Lindsey wrote.

But it won't last. Lindsey forecasts the return of cooler temperatures by Thursday. The National Weather Service forecasts patchy fog returning next week as well.