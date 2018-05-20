SLO County forecast for the week of May 21: Clear skies with warming temperatures

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A 1,027 millibar Eastern Pacific High centered about 600 miles west of the Central Coast will produce strong- to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours through Sunday, decreasing fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels Monday. This condition will keep most of the Central Coast clear during the afternoon hours; however, areas of night and morning marine low clouds will develop throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.
Today's high temperatures will range between the high 70s to low 80s across the inland valleys, while the coastal valleys will reach the high 60s. The beaches will range between the high 50s and low 60s.
A 564 dm upper-level low-pressure system will drop southward into the Central Coast Monday night into Wednesday for gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) west to southwesterly winds, cooler temperatures and an increase in marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist. In fact, many of the beaches will remain overcast for most of the day. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds and temperatures warming back to near-normal levels will develop Friday into Saturday as high pressure builds back over the Central Coast.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
47 74
48 75
49 76
48 80
49 82
50 83
51 86
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
50 66
50 67
51 68
50 70
51 69
52 71
51 75
Surf Report
Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will continue at this height and period along the coastline into Sunday night, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period on Monday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday into Wednesday. A 4- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast along the coastline Thursday into Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 22- to 25-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) on Tuesday and will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period into Thursday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 53 degrees through Sunday.
