Clouds hover around Hollister Peak in San Luis Obispo County. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
SLO County forecast for the week of May 14: Cooler temperatures with light drizzle

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

May 12, 2018 01:39 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A 1,009-millibar low pressure system near Monterey Bay and an associated trough that extends along the entire California coast will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and coastal stratus, with areas of mist and drizzle during the night and morning hours and clearing by the afternoon hours will continue into Tuesday. This condition will also produce below-seasonal temperatures.

Monday’s high temperatures will range between the mid 70s in the inland valleys, mid 60s in the coastal valleys and high 50s near the immediate coast.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds with a greater amount of sunshine will start Wednesday afternoon and will continue through the rest of the week. At this time, no early season heatwaves are currently expected.

Surf Report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 10- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday into Wednesday morning, becoming a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is expected along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday. A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday into Thursday.

A 3- to 4-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast along our coastline on May 21 into May 23.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Sunday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

47 76

47 78

46 79

45 75

45 78

45 81

46 84

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

50 65

49 66

48 68

48 67

48 67

49 68

50 70

