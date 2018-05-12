SLO County forecast for the week of May 14: Cooler temperatures with light drizzle

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A 1,009-millibar low pressure system near Monterey Bay and an associated trough that extends along the entire California coast will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and coastal stratus, with areas of mist and drizzle during the night and morning hours and clearing by the afternoon hours will continue into Tuesday. This condition will also produce below-seasonal temperatures.
Monday’s high temperatures will range between the mid 70s in the inland valleys, mid 60s in the coastal valleys and high 50s near the immediate coast.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds with a greater amount of sunshine will start Wednesday afternoon and will continue through the rest of the week. At this time, no early season heatwaves are currently expected.
Surf Report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 10- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday into Wednesday morning, becoming a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is expected along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday. A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday into Thursday.
A 3- to 4-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is forecast along our coastline on May 21 into May 23.
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Sunday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Always remember, consider downed power lines still active. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call our Residential Customer Service Center at 1-800-743-5000. John Lindsey is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
47 76
47 78
46 79
45 75
45 78
45 81
46 84
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
50 65
49 66
48 68
48 67
48 67
49 68
50 70
