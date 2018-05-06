SLO County forecast for week of May 7: Catalina eddy may bring a change in weather

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
High pressure is expected to build over the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday, which will produce fair and warmer weather with temperatures about 5 and 10 degrees above-normal across the North County. Closer to the coast, typical night and morning low clouds and fog with pockets of mist are forecast to clear by Monday afternoon, with the fresh to strong (19- to 31-mph) northwesterly winds. High temperatures will range between the high 80s and low 90s in the inland valleys, mid- to high 70s for coastal valleys and upper 50s to low 60s near the immediate coast. Overall, little change in this pattern is expected through Tuesday.
A cold front is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Wednesday morning, with increasing clouds and drizzle, followed by strong to gale-force (25- to 38-mph) northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies on Wednesday afternoon into Friday morning.
A Catalina eddy is forecast to develop in the Southern California Bight later on Friday into Sunday. If this condition develops as advertised, gentle to moderate (8- to 18-mph) southerly winds and extensive coastal stratus with areas of mist and drizzle, especially along the southerly facing beaches, will develop along the Central Coast. At this time, no early season heatwaves are expected.
Surf report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 7-second period) is forecast along the San Luis Obispo County coastline through Wednesday morning.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline Wednesday afternoon and night, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday. An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Friday into Saturday, decreasing Sunday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Sunday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
48 88
50 91
52 87
47 89
50 86
50 85
48 83
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 78
53 76
55 78
52 77
53 74
52 72
52 71
