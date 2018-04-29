SLO County weather forecast for week of April 30: Scattered rain showers, then warmer

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13- to 24-mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds that developed during the morning hours, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels along the coastline, will continue into Monday. This condition will mix out the marine layer, leaving behind mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and below seasonal temperatures.
An upper-level low-pressure system is forecast to cut off from the jet stream Tuesday over the Central Coast and will produce decreasing northwesterly winds Tuesday evening through Wednesday. This is expected to also create increasing clouds with a chance of scattered rain showers throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties. The system will also produce snow in the Sierra Nevada down to about 5,000 feet.
High pressure is forecast to build into California on Thursday through Sunday and produce fair weather and warmer temperatures inland, where the warmest spots across the North County will see temperatures reach the low 90s this weekend. Elsewhere, temperature should rise into the high 70s to the low 80s in the coastal valleys. Night and morning low clouds and fog along the beaches will keep the temperatures in the 60s along the coastline. The generally fair weather should last into the following week, with fair and slightly cooler weather possible by the end of that week.
Surf report
The northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell is forecast to increase to 9 to 11 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet (with an 8- to 10-second period) Wednesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Sunday.
At PG&E, the safety of customers and employees is a top priority. Remember: Consider downed power lines still active. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E’s Residential Customer Service Center at 1-800-743-5000.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
4668
4666
4667
4481
4887
5191
5191
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
4966
4864
5065
5071
5180
5279
5176
