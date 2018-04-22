SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 9: foggy at the coast and cooler

Last week, we described the weather as windy.
This week will see the return of marine low clouds with night and morning fog and mist in the coastal regions starting Monday and continuing through Thursday morning as a trough of low pressure resides along the shoreline in the coastal regions.
Away from the coast, warmer temperatures will develop with highs in the mid 80s in the North County.
An upper-level low-pressure system off the coast will gradually inch closer to the Central Coast. This will result in strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, which will produce clearing during the afternoon hours but will give a deeper and more extensive marine layer during the night and morning hours starting Thursday night and continuing into Saturday.
The meandering upper-level low-pressure system will likely continue to move eastward toward San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties through the remainder of the week and drag temperatures back to near-normal while increasing the potential for afternoon thunderstorm activity along the Sierra Nevada.
Rain shower activity could develop this weekend if the low can tap into some subtropical moisture; however, details are still evolving and remain unclear at this time.
The long-range models are advertising a better chance of rain next week.
Monday’s surf report
Monday's 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) will decrease to 4 to 6 feet (with an 11- to 18-second period) on Tuesday into Thursday morning.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Thursday afternoon into Friday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Saturday into Sunday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Wednesday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet (with 15- to 17-second period) on Thursday into Friday. Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through Sunday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Always remember, consider downed power lines still active. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call our Residential Customer Service Center at 800-743-5000.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
4885
4484
4584
4482
4279
4381
4280
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
5074
4874
4974
4872
4770
4871
4772
