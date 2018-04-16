From rain to beach weather — get ready for a week of whiplash, SLO County

San Luis Obispo County saw a sprinkling of rain Monday, but by the weekend we'll likely be trading in our rain jackets for beach blankets, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Lindsey said most areas of the county saw roughly 0.15 inches of rain by Monday evening. Los Osos appeared to have the most rain, with about a quarter of an inch.
More rain was expected through Monday night, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail, he said. The rain will return late Wednesday night through Thursday morning before clearing up into the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s on Saturday and Sunday — perfect beach weather, Lindsey said.
"It's almost pretty typical or classic weather for this time of year," Lindsey said. "April is a month of transition. One day you'll have record-level warm temperatures, and the next you'll have rain and high winds."
"Are you ready for a whiplash weather pattern?" he said.
