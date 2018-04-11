Little bit of rain, lot of wind on the way to SLO County

If you saw the fog and mist over the Central Coast on Wednesday morning, you might not be surprised to hear that rain and gale-force winds are forecast to roll through SLO County on Thursday.

A weak cold front will pass over the area early Thursday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. That system will bring increased clouds, widespread cooler temperatures and areas of drizzle and light rain showers.

This won't be like the storms our area saw in March, Lindsey said. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below a tenth of an inch.

In addition to rain, moderate to fresh gale-force winds, with speeds ranging from 32 to 46 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph will blow along the coastline on Thursday afternoon, Lindsey said.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It'll still be windy on Friday, with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 mph, but the skies will clear and warmer temperatures are expected from Friday into Saturday.

But those sunny skies might not last long: longer-range forecast models show potential for "wet and unsettled" weather on Sunday night into Monday morning, Lindsey said. But again, rainfall amounts are predicted to stay below a tenth of an inch.