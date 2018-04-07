Saturday rain showers spatter SLO County, resulting in minor disruptions, car crashes

Parts of San Luis Obispo County saw up to a half inch of rainfall Saturday, falling in line with forecast expectations and resulting in minor problems across the county.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Cambria, according to county measurements, where there was 0.51 inches of precipitation. The lowest recorded rainfall was on Upper Los Berros Road, east of Arroyo Grande, with just 0.04 inches total by Saturday afternoon.

Though the rain fell short of the potential 0.75 inches PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said could be possible, it was enough to contribute to the cancellation of the planned "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" march in Paso Robles on Saturday morning, according to event sponsor and organizer RISE.

The event, which seeks to raise awareness of sexual assault and gender-based violence, was one of several planned for the month of April, which is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rain also was listed as a contributing in factor in a handful of minor traffic accidents, such as one that occurred in San Luis Obispo that resulted in a car driving onto a sidewalk, which SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted about Saturday afternoon.

Saturday marked the end of the current patch of rainy weather, with sunny and intermittently cloudy weather forecast for much of the upcoming week.

It is important to slow down when driving in the rain. The roads are more slick and our visibility is less. We want everyone to get to their destination safely. We are grateful that there were no pedestrians on this sidewalk. Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/r5kWDtVNp9 — Deanna Cantrell (@slopdchief) April 7, 2018