Here’s how much rain fell around SLO County in the last 24 hours

San Luis Obispo County received several inches of rain as a storm swept through the region on Wednesday, and the local forecast is calling for even more wet weather through the end of the week.
The highest rainfall totals were recorded at Rocky Butte near San Simeon, according to SLOCountyWeather.org. An eye-popping 4.49 inches of rain was recorded at that location as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.
More than 2 inches of rain was recorded near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport — one of several locations in San Luis Obispo that received more than 1.5 inches of rain.
In South County, 1.35 inches of rain was recorded in Arroyo Grande and Ocean received 1.22 inches.
On the North Coast, San Simeon (1.50 inches) and Cambria (1.69) both received more than 1 inch of rain for the first time this week.
Templeton (1.38 inches), Atascadero (0.98) and Shandon (0.79) experienced less rainfall the rest of the county.
The peak of the storm is predicted to arrive at 4 a.m. Thursday, when rainfall rates are expected to reach 1 inch per hour, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
However, by 4 p.m. Thursday, the rain is expected to taper off. A break in the rain is expected Friday and showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Lindsey said.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 p.m. Wednesday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.30
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.91
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.54
Camp San Luis
1.34
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.65
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.93
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.39
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.95
Nipomo, East
1.97
Nipomo, South
1.62
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.06
Rocky Butte
4.37
Santa Margarita
1.54
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
1.97
San Simeon
1.34
Shandon
0.75
Templeton
1.26
Source: slocountywater.org
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
