Drive Highway 101, through downtown SLO as rain begins to hit region

Scenes from Cal Poly as rain fell on the San Luis Obispo County on Friday, March 16, 2018. “We’re starting to see pretty decent rainfall totals from this series of storms that have rolled through,” local PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
We trekked to the wettest place in SLO County, Rocky Butte, to find out why its gauge gets so many inches of rain. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and Ray Dienzo from San Luis Obispo County Public Works help explain.
Take a scenic drive up Highway 1 during a break in the storm on Friday, March 2, 2018. A strong storm swept through California on Thursday and Friday, dropping more than 1 inch of rain in several parts of San Luis Obispo County.
San Luis Obispo County experienced its first hard freeze of 2018 overnight into Tuesday, February 20, leaving some parts of the county covered in frost. Here's a look at the chilly scene in Santa Margarita.
The Central Coast saw the biggest waves of the year on Thursday, January 18, 2018 — and they were expected to get even bigger than the ones shown here at Morro Bay Harbor. The big surf was caused by a 967-millibar storm with hurricane-force winds.
Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing.