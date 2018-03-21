Highway 1 was closed and detoured at 12th Street in Oceano, but that didn't stop a few from driving around signs Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018.
Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano, other spots

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

March 21, 2018 10:26 AM

Highway 1 at 13th Street in Oceano closed Wednesday due to flooding, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities declared a hard closure of the road at about 8:35 a.m., according to the CHP. The flooding was caused by rainfall from a storm that is expected to drop 4 to 6 inches on SLO County by Thursday.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Highway 1 is also closed at Ragged Point due to a mudslide that happened Wednesday morning.

Flooding also caused Highway 1 at Division Street near Guadalupe to close at about 9:40 a.m., the CHP said.

Rain rolls into Arroyo Grande, California, ahead of a major storm on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. David Middlecamp

