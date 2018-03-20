Storm scenes: Rain falls in Arroyo Grande, roosters seek shelter under cars

Rain rolls into Arroyo Grande, California, ahead of a major storm on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
David Middlecamp
How avalanches happen

Weather

How avalanches happen

California resorts have experienced some harrowing moments this year due to avalanches. Here's a look at what triggers a mass of snow and ice to come tumbling down the mountain.

What makes Rocky Butte so unique?

Weather

What makes Rocky Butte so unique?

We trekked to the wettest place in SLO County, Rocky Butte, to find out why its gauge gets so many inches of rain. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and Ray Dienzo from San Luis Obispo County Public Works help explain.

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Local

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County.