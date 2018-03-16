Here’s how much rain fell in the past 24 hours — and more could be on the way

Rain continued to fall across San Luis Obispo County on Friday — and more could be on the way early next week.

The highest rainfall totals were recorded at Rocky Butte near San Simeon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Two days after receiving 3 inches of rain, an additional 1.42 inches fell at Rocky Butte.

Two other locations in the county also received more than an inch of rainfall Friday: Avila Valley (1.02 inches) and See Canyon at Creekside Farms (1 inch).

“We’re starting to see pretty decent rainfall totals from this series of storms that have rolled through,” Lindsey said.

Arroyo Grande, Diablo Canyon, Islay Hill, Lopez Lake Recreation Area, Mission Prep, Oceano and the San Luis Obispo County airport all recorded at least a half-inch of rain Friday.

Moving forward, a break in the rain is expected in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties beginning Saturday night and continuing into Monday, Lindsey said.

But, “a deep-trough of low pressure is forecast to drop southward along the coast next week,” Lindsey added, “which will open the door to a series of storms that are expected to move through Central California starting Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday, with periods of gale-force southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain.”

24-hour rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Friday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.50 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.16 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 1.02 Baywood Park 0.33 Cal Poly 0.47 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.39 Camp San Luis 0.43 Creston Elementary School 0.22 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.09 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.39 Diablo Canyon 0.52 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.20 Islay Hill 0.56 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.41 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.52 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 0.36 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.35 Mission Prep 0.50 Morro Bay 0.37 Nipomo, East 0.20 Nipomo, South 0.16 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.51 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.05 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.18 Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo 0.48 Rocky Butte 1.42 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.01 Santa Margarita 0.47 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.58 San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden 0.25 San Simeon 0.39 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 1.00 Shandon 0.08 Templeton 0.43 Vandenberg Air Force Base 0.16

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E