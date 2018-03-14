Here’s how much rain fell in SLO County in 48 hours

Depending on where you were in San Luis Obispo County, the last two days may have given you a good soaking ... or barely spritzed your hair.

The North Coast saw the highest rainfall totals, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, with 3 inches recorded at Rocky Butte near San Simeon, 1.76 in Cambria and 1.08 in San Simeon.

Some good bands of rain also moved through the San Luis Obispo area with 1.86 inches recorded in Prefumo Canyon and 1 inch at Mission Prep.

The North County was not as fortunate. Less than a third of an inch fell in Atascadero, 0.41 inches fell at the Paso Robles airport, and only 0.12 inches fell in Shandon.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the Tuesday storm was not as intense as expected, causing the NWS to cancel a flash-flood watch and officials to lift evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County, the storm did cause a new slide that closed Highway 1 three miles south of Lucia.

Highway 1 reopened shortly before noon Wednesday after the roadway was cleared of debris.

“The roadway was patched up and is reopening as I type,” Susana Cruz, Caltrans public information officer, wrote in an email.

SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from Oceano and Pismo Beach as rain fell in SLO County, California, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. David Middlecamp

She cautioned, however, that more rains could close the highway again: “Rain is in Big Sur’s forecast for tomorrow, Thursday (March 15) and Friday (March 16). That means there’s a possibility for overnight and future closures.”

Looking ahead at the county forecast, rain will continue through Wednesday night but will stop on Thursday, Lindsey said. A cold front on Friday will bring moderate rain and southerly winds, with another break predicted on Saturday through Monday.

However, more rain is expected beginning Monday night through next Thursday, Lindsey said.

48-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Wednesday (in inches)









Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.68 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.32 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 0.60 Baywood Park 0.73 Cal Poly 0.75 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.76 Camp San Luis 0.76 Creston Elementary School 0.23 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.24 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.52 Diablo Canyon 1.15 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.44 Islay Hill 0.73 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.92 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.26 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 0.71 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.48 Mission Prep 1.00 Morro Bay 0.70 Morro Bay (North Cloisters) 0.49 Nipomo, East 0.51 Nipomo, South 0.28 Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain 0.60 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.56 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.28 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.41 Pismo Beach 0.42 Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo 1.86 Rocky Butte 3.00 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.06 Santa Margarita 0.64 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.43 San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden 0.11 San Simeon 1.08 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 0.60 Shandon 0.12 Templeton 0.44 Vandenberg Air Force Base 0.42

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E