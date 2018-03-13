Scenes from Oceano, Pismo Beach as rain hits the Central Coast

Scenes from Oceano and Pismo Beach as rain fell in SLO County, California, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
David Middlecamp
What makes Rocky Butte so unique?

Weather

We trekked to the wettest place in SLO County, Rocky Butte, to find out why its gauge gets so many inches of rain. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and Ray Dienzo from San Luis Obispo County Public Works help explain.

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Local

Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County.