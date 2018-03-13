San Luis Obispo Creek is flowing, thanks to spring storms

The rains in the beginning of March 2018 have brought a healthy flow of water to San Luis Obispo Creek.
Joe Johnston
What makes Rocky Butte so unique?

Weather

What makes Rocky Butte so unique?

We trekked to the wettest place in SLO County, Rocky Butte, to find out why its gauge gets so many inches of rain. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and Ray Dienzo from San Luis Obispo County Public Works help explain.

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Local

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County.