Take a rainy day trip from San Luis Obispo to Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County received steady rain on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Take a drive from SLO to Montana de Oro and Morro Bay in the wet weather.
Laura Dickinson
What makes Rocky Butte so unique?

Weather

We trekked to the wettest place in SLO County, Rocky Butte, to find out why its gauge gets so many inches of rain. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and Ray Dienzo from San Luis Obispo County Public Works help explain.

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Local

Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County.