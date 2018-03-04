SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 5

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The upper-level low-pressure system and associated fronts and troughs that produced rain showers since March 1 has moved over British Columbia. Since March 1, Rocky Butte recorded 6.4 inches of rain. Most locations north of the Diablo Canyon/San Luis Obispo line recorded more than an inch of rain, while areas south of this line recorded less than 1 inch.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Central Coast into Monday and will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and dry conditions Monday morning. This offshore flow could create gusts of 50 mph near the Estero Bay area, especially along Highway 41 from Morro Bay High School heading toward Atascadero about halfway up the grade (also the coastal canyons and parts of eastern San Luis Obispo, including Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo High School and French Medical Center).

In the North County, Monday morning will likely be the coldest of the week, as overnight lows drop into the high 20s in sheltered valley locations, followed by a warming trend through midweek as high pressure continues to build over the Central Coast. In fact, afternoon highs will reach the low 70s throughout the Central Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers may return to San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday night into Friday as an area of low pressure is expected to tap into some subtropical moisture as it nears the California coast. Given the source of the moisture and origin of the low-pressure system, this low is not expected to be as cold as the previous storm and will result in only slightly cooler daytime highs, mild overnight lows and higher-snow levels.

Another, but much stronger storm system may produce gale-force southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain next Sunday and Monday.

Surf report

Sunday's 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) will decrease to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 16-second period) on Monday into Tuesday. This swell will further lower to 2 to 4 feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) Wednesday.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Thursday into Saturday. Increasing southerly winds will generate 3- to 5-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas Sunday into Monday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Friday.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

