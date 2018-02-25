SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 26

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A cold front will drop southward Sunday night and pass the Central Coast on Monday afternoon with increasing clouds and rain showers along with low-elevation snow. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop in this system’s wake Monday evening and night. Total rainfall amounts from this cold front should range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Snow levels will drop to between 2,500 and 3,000 feet.
Clearing is expected Tuesday, then the clouds will increase later Wednesday ahead of another but much stronger cold front. This system will create strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and significant rain. A warm front will arrive ahead of the cold front, with heavy drizzle/light rain Thursday morning, followed by increasing southerly winds and moderate rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. An upper-level trough will follow and will produce scattered rain showers Friday into Saturday morning. Total rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.75 and 1.50 inches throughout the Central Coast. Periods of heavy snow are expected in the Sierra Nevada above the 4,500-foot level with this storm.
Note: This system could tap into a plume of subtropical moisture, and rainfall amounts could become heavier, with prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow across California from late Wednesday into the weekend and will need to be monitored closely for escalation.
Never miss a local story.
Surf report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) on Monday afternoon and night, increasing to 9 to 11 feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Tuesday.
This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 7 to 9 feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Wednesday. Increasing southerly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot southerly (310-degree, shallow-water) seas on Thursday morning, follow by 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Thursday afternoon into next Saturday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees through Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Rain showers combined with cold overnight conditions in the inland valleys could cause black ice, sometimes called clear ice is a thin coating of ice on roads. It is practically invisible to drivers and can produce unexpected loss of traction.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
29 56
25 60
23 63
30 58
31 58
30 61
24 64
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
37 58
35 62
32 63
39 59
40 59
40 60
36 61
Comments