Brrr! Here’s how cold it got last night in SLO County

A blast of winter weather hit San Luis Obispo County on Monday, delighting some residents with small snow flurries and sending others scurrying for their heaters — and the cold weather will continue through at least Wednesday morning.

It was so cold, the National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning from Monday night into Tuesday morning (and there was another hard freeze warning in place for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning).

According to the NWS, a hard freeze warning means temperatures could drop to 28 degrees or lower for two or more consecutive hours.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the low temperatures in SLO County, recorded early Tuesday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey:

▪ Paso Robles: 22 degrees

▪ SLO County Regional Airport: 37 degrees

▪ Los Osos/Baywood Park: 32 degrees

▪ Windrose Farm, Creston: 16 degrees

▪ SLO Botanical Garden: 29 degrees

▪ Morro Bay: 37 degrees

▪ Santa Margarita Fire Department: 29 degrees