Pause
San Luis Obispo County experienced its first hard freeze of 2018 overnight into Tuesday, February 20, leaving some parts of the county covered in frost. Here's a look at the chilly scene in Santa Margarita. David Middlecamp The Tribune
San Luis Obispo County experienced its first hard freeze of 2018 overnight into Tuesday, February 20, leaving some parts of the county covered in frost. Here's a look at the chilly scene in Santa Margarita. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Weather

Brrr! Here’s how cold it got last night in SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 20, 2018 12:07 PM

A blast of winter weather hit San Luis Obispo County on Monday, delighting some residents with small snow flurries and sending others scurrying for their heaters — and the cold weather will continue through at least Wednesday morning.

It was so cold, the National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning from Monday night into Tuesday morning (and there was another hard freeze warning in place for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning).

According to the NWS, a hard freeze warning means temperatures could drop to 28 degrees or lower for two or more consecutive hours.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the low temperatures in SLO County, recorded early Tuesday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey:

▪  Paso Robles: 22 degrees

▪  SLO County Regional Airport: 37 degrees

▪  Los Osos/Baywood Park: 32 degrees

▪  Windrose Farm, Creston: 16 degrees

▪  SLO Botanical Garden: 29 degrees

▪  Morro Bay: 37 degrees

▪  Santa Margarita Fire Department: 29 degrees

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Pause
Winter has finally hit SLO County — some areas even got snow and hail on Monday, February 20, 2018. Christopher Nicol shared a video of his children playing in the snow flurry in Atascadero.

Pause
Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost

