Get out those umbrellas and sweaters — rain and cold return to SLO County

The start of February kicked off with unseasonably warm weather, setting repeated records in both San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. But SLO County is finally in for some relief.

A cold front passed Diablo Canyon at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, and an upper-level low-pressure system will move over the Central Coast from Monday night into Tuesday, bringing some scattered rain showers.

Lindsey forecast that rainfall amounts will remain below a tenth of an inch, and high pressure will start building back up beginning Wednesday through Saturday, bringing cold mornings and warm afternoons.

In Santa Barbara County, officials have been monitoring the incoming rain and the potential impacts it may have on areas affected by the Thomas Fire and the Montecito mudslides. As of noon on Monday, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said in a Tweet that rain showers are still possible in some areas through Friday but there is no indication that evacuations are necessary.

Another chance for rain will arrive Sunday, Lindsey said.