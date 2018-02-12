More Videos

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo

Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

SLO County gets a dose of December rain

SLO County gets a dose of December rain

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County

Warm weather brought folks out to walk at low tide in Pismo Beach on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
Warm weather brought folks out to walk at low tide in Pismo Beach on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

Weather

Get out those umbrellas and sweaters — rain and cold return to SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 12, 2018 03:16 PM

The start of February kicked off with unseasonably warm weather, setting repeated records in both San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. But SLO County is finally in for some relief.

A cold front passed Diablo Canyon at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, and an upper-level low-pressure system will move over the Central Coast from Monday night into Tuesday, bringing some scattered rain showers.

Lindsey forecast that rainfall amounts will remain below a tenth of an inch, and high pressure will start building back up beginning Wednesday through Saturday, bringing cold mornings and warm afternoons.

In Santa Barbara County, officials have been monitoring the incoming rain and the potential impacts it may have on areas affected by the Thomas Fire and the Montecito mudslides. As of noon on Monday, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said in a Tweet that rain showers are still possible in some areas through Friday but there is no indication that evacuations are necessary.

Another chance for rain will arrive Sunday, Lindsey said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

