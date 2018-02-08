More Videos

Warm weather brought folks out to walk at low tide in Pismo Beach on Thursday, February 8, 2018. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Warm weather brought folks out to walk at low tide in Pismo Beach on Thursday, February 8, 2018. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Weather

SLO sets another heat record — that’s 9 in the past 11 days

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

February 08, 2018 07:02 PM

At this point, it’s bigger news when we don’t break a heat record.

That wasn’t the case Thursday, however, when historic highs were topped again in both San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, continuing a stubborn summerlike run that began in the last week of January.

If you’ve been hiding under a cool rock somewhere, that means SLO has set a high-temperature record in nine of the past 11 days.

“Early February temperature records keep falling like bowling pins,” tweeted PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, with the details of the latest records.

He reported that San Luis Obispo hit a high of 89 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record of 87 set in 1954.

Paso Robles hit 83 degrees, beating the previous record of 79 in 1991.

Lindsey is expecting more highs in the mid-80s on Friday, before the weather cools a bit over the weekend.

But then another high-pressure ridge is on the horizon, with more warm weather mid next week.

As for rain, there’s a slight chance we’ll see some showers on Feb. 16 and 17.

Or maybe we won’t, and it will just stay hot forever.

Joe Tarica: 805-781-7911, @joetarica

The duty crew at the U.S. Coast Guard station captured a timelapse video Sunday of the sunset over Morro Bay, California. US Coast Guard via Storyful

