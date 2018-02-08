SLO sets another heat record — that’s 9 in the past 11 days

At this point, it’s bigger news when we don’t break a heat record.

That wasn’t the case Thursday, however, when historic highs were topped again in both San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, continuing a stubborn summerlike run that began in the last week of January.

If you’ve been hiding under a cool rock somewhere, that means SLO has set a high-temperature record in nine of the past 11 days.

“Early February temperature records keep falling like bowling pins,” tweeted PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, with the details of the latest records.

Early February temperature records keep falling like bowling pins. San Luis Obispo Airport reached 89 degrees today breaking the record of 87° set in 1954. Paso Robles hit 83° beating the previous record of 79° in 1991. Santa Maria reported 81° short of the 85° set in 2006. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/KuuqPhB7bv — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 9, 2018

He reported that San Luis Obispo hit a high of 89 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record of 87 set in 1954.

Paso Robles hit 83 degrees, beating the previous record of 79 in 1991.

Lindsey is expecting more highs in the mid-80s on Friday, before the weather cools a bit over the weekend.

But then another high-pressure ridge is on the horizon, with more warm weather mid next week.

As for rain, there’s a slight chance we’ll see some showers on Feb. 16 and 17.

Or maybe we won’t, and it will just stay hot forever.