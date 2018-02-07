Another record high in Paso, while SLO falls short for the first time in nearly a week

Paso Robles broke another a temperature record on Wednesday — but, for the first time in six days, San Luis Obispo failed to set a new high.

The recorded high temperature in Paso Robles was 83 degrees on Wednesday, beating out the previous record of 81 degrees in 1987, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Satellite image resembles summer more than the winter. Paso Robles hit 83 degrees under clear skies, breaking the old record on this day of 81° set in 1987. Fog kept it much cooler along the coastline; for the first time in 6 days, San Luis Obispo did NOT break a record! pic.twitter.com/zZlGEllV7i — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 8, 2018

San Luis Obispo, which has broken heat records every day since Feb. 2, did not break one on Wednesday, Lindsey said. The high temperature was 79 degrees, and the record temperature is 84 degrees in 1954, Lindsey said.

“It looks more like June or July,” Lindsey said.

Since the start of month, Paso Robles has broken temperature records on Feb. 2, 3, 5 and 7, Lindsey said. San Luis Obispo broke temperature records from Feb. 2-6.

The average high temperature in Paso Robles for February is 62 degrees, Lindsey said. So far, the average high temperature this year has been 78 degrees.

In San Luis Obispo, the February average high temperature is 64 degrees. This year’s average high for the month so far is 85 degrees — 21 degrees above normal, Lindsey said.

“That is amazing,” Lindsey said.

The Central Coast’s next chance for rain will begin around Valentine’s Day, when SLO County may see a few sprinkles. Rainfall amounts are forecast to be a bit heavier on the 15th and 16th, with amounts ranging from a tenth to a third of an inch, Lindsey said. However, he emphasized that he is looking at long-range models that are subject to change.

After that, the next chance for rain will be Feb. 20-22.