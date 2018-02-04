When will the warm days end? Here is this week’s SLO County weather forecast

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The Paso Robles airport reached 81 degrees on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 78 set back in 1978. The San Luis Obispo County airport hit 86, while the Santa Maria airport reached 83, which was one degree short of the all-time daily record of 84 set back in 1995.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A high-pressure ridge will continue to block any storm systems from moving into California through Thursday. This condition will leave the Golden State dry and relatively warm, with gentle to moderate (8- to 18-mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours. High temperatures will range between the low to mid-80s in the coastal valleys and mid- to high 70s in the North County and along the beaches through Thursday.

A weak low-pressure system will track over the Central Coast on Friday into Saturday with increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds, clouds and cooler temperatures. Sunday’s model runs are still advertising a slight chance of rain showers starting around Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and continuing through the following week.

John Lindsey David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Surf report

A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) will continue at this height Monday morning.

A 5- to 7-foot westerly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along the San Luis Obispo County coast Monday afternoon and will continue at this height through Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Wednesday. This westerly swell will lower to 2 to 4 feet on Thursday.

Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Friday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Saturday into next Sunday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:24 Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor Pause 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 0:29 Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:19 Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:42 Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 2:06 Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 0:38 Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:42 SLO County gets a dose of December rain 0:52 'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County 1:55 What are El Niño and La Niña? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Timelapse captures spectacular Morro Bay sunset The duty crew at the U.S. Coast Guard station captured a timelapse video Sunday of the sunset over Morro Bay, California. US Coast Guard via Storyful

▪ ▪ ▪

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately to report the location of the line, then call 800-743-5002, PG&E’s 24-hour emergency line.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.