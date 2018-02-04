Waves crashing on the rocks at Montana de Oro in November 2017.
Weather

When will the warm days end? Here is this week’s SLO County weather forecast

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

February 04, 2018 05:20 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The Paso Robles airport reached 81 degrees on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 78 set back in 1978. The San Luis Obispo County airport hit 86, while the Santa Maria airport reached 83, which was one degree short of the all-time daily record of 84 set back in 1995.

A high-pressure ridge will continue to block any storm systems from moving into California through Thursday. This condition will leave the Golden State dry and relatively warm, with gentle to moderate (8- to 18-mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours. High temperatures will range between the low to mid-80s in the coastal valleys and mid- to high 70s in the North County and along the beaches through Thursday.

A weak low-pressure system will track over the Central Coast on Friday into Saturday with increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds, clouds and cooler temperatures. Sunday’s model runs are still advertising a slight chance of rain showers starting around Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and continuing through the following week.

John Lindsey
Surf report

A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) will continue at this height Monday morning.

A 5- to 7-foot westerly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along the San Luis Obispo County coast Monday afternoon and will continue at this height through Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Wednesday. This westerly swell will lower to 2 to 4 feet on Thursday.

Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Friday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Saturday into next Sunday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 0:24

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:19

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

SLO County gets a dose of December rain 0:42

SLO County gets a dose of December rain

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County 0:52

'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County

What are El Niño and La Niña? 1:55

What are El Niño and La Niña?

Timelapse captures spectacular Morro Bay sunset

The duty crew at the U.S. Coast Guard station captured a timelapse video Sunday of the sunset over Morro Bay, California.

US Coast Guard via Storyful

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately to report the location of the line, then call 800-743-5002, PG&E’s 24-hour emergency line.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

40 77

43 75

42 77

43 77

43 75

44 74

42 68

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

48 82

49 80

50 83

50 83

50 79

50 76

50 70

