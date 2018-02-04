When will the warm days end? Here is this week’s SLO County weather forecast

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The Paso Robles airport reached 81 degrees on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 78 set back in 1978. The San Luis Obispo County airport hit 86, while the Santa Maria airport reached 83, which was one degree short of the all-time daily record of 84 set back in 1995.
A high-pressure ridge will continue to block any storm systems from moving into California through Thursday. This condition will leave the Golden State dry and relatively warm, with gentle to moderate (8- to 18-mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours. High temperatures will range between the low to mid-80s in the coastal valleys and mid- to high 70s in the North County and along the beaches through Thursday.
A weak low-pressure system will track over the Central Coast on Friday into Saturday with increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds, clouds and cooler temperatures. Sunday’s model runs are still advertising a slight chance of rain showers starting around Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and continuing through the following week.
Surf report
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) will continue at this height Monday morning.
A 5- to 7-foot westerly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along the San Luis Obispo County coast Monday afternoon and will continue at this height through Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Wednesday. This westerly swell will lower to 2 to 4 feet on Thursday.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Friday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Saturday into next Sunday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
40 77
43 75
42 77
43 77
43 75
44 74
42 68
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
48 82
49 80
50 83
50 83
50 79
50 76
50 70
