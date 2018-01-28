SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 29

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A strong ridge of high pressure across California will continue to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds through Monday morning. In fact, this offshore flow could create gust of 50 mph near the Estero Bay area, especially along Highway 41 from Morro Bay High School heading toward Atascadero about halfway up the Grade. Also the coastal canyons and parts of eastern San Luis Obispo, including Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo High School and French Medical Center into Monday morning.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

John Lindsey David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

This offshore flow will create mostly clear skies with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Monday’s maximum temperatures could reach record levels across the Central Coast. The record high in San Luis Obispo for Monday is 82 degrees, set in 1976. The record high in Paso Robles on Monday is 77 degrees, recorded in 1976.

A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning hours, shifting out of the northwest (onshore) during the afternoon hours will start Monday afternoon and will continue through next week. In the heart of our rainfall season, this pattern will keep the Central Coast dry over the next 10 days, if not longer.

Surf report

Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) will decrease to 3 to 5 feet (with an 11- to 17-second period) Monday into Tuesday morning.

Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Tuesday afternoon, increasing to 6 to 8 feet (with a 7- to 13-second period) on Wednesday into Thursday.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Friday into Monday. A 6- to 8-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline next Tuesday, Feb.6 into next Wednesday, Feb.7.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 53 degrees through Friday.

▪ ▪ ▪

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately to report the location of the line, then call toll-free to 800-743-5002, PG&E’s 24-hour Emergency and Customer Service Line.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.