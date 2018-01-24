More Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor

From Cuesta Grade to the desk, timelapse video shows a rainy drive to SLO

Vigil marks one year since Andrew Holland's death at SLO County Jail

Watch Cal Poly's new solar farm being built — in just 7 seconds

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy'

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

How to safely store firearms

  • North County families beat near-record heat with a trip to the pool

    As temperatures in Paso Robles hit 110 degrees, families took to the Centennial Pool to cool off on Friday, July 7, 2017.

As temperatures in Paso Robles hit 110 degrees, families took to the Centennial Pool to cool off on Friday, July 7, 2017. Joe Johnston The Tribune
As temperatures in Paso Robles hit 110 degrees, families took to the Centennial Pool to cool off on Friday, July 7, 2017. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Weather

SLO was 4 degrees hotter on average in 2017 — and even warmer than Paso

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 24, 2018 12:57 PM

San Luis Obispo was on average about 4 degrees warmer than normal in 2017, according to data published by the New York Times.

The New York Times compiled data on more than 3,800 cities from Accuweather to create an interactive graphic. Users can type in whichever city they want and see how the temperatures over the year compared to averages. Last year was the second-hottest year on record, according to the New York Times.

The average temperature for San Luis Obispo was about 63.1 degrees — surprisingly, warmer on average than Paso Robles, the only other SLO County city the New York Times had data on.

The North County city was about 2.3 degrees warmer than average, with the average temperature coming in at 62.1 degrees.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, SLO could look warmer now than in the past due to meteorologists now recording the city’s temperature at the airport. In the past, temperature data for San Luis Obispo was historically collected at Cal Poly, which is slightly cooler, Lindsey said.

According to Lindsey, the move took place just a few years ago.

“So we’re seeing is more temperature records in San Luis than we are in Paso Robles,” Lindsey said. “Even though we’re getting higher temperatures in Paso, there’s a greater occurrence in SLO.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

