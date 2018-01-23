Rain and chilly weather on the way for SLO County

Grab your rain boots and bundle up: Rain and cooler weather are forecast to move into San Luis Obispo County late Wednesday.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, a cold front will pass through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing rain and southerly winds.

Those rain showers could remain until Thursday afternoon and night, Lindsey said. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be between a quarter- and a third of an inch.

The Thomas Fire burn areas in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will be largely unaffected by the rain, as the cold front will dissipate over northern Santa Barbara County, Lindsey said.

Beginning Friday through the first week in February, a high-pressure system will build over California, producing warmer weather and dry conditions, Lindsey said.