  From Cuesta Grade to the desk, timelapse video shows a rainy drive to SLO

    Photographer Joe Johnston takes drive down the Cuesta Grade to the SLO Tribune office in San Luis Obispo on a rainy day in January 2018.

Photographer Joe Johnston takes drive down the Cuesta Grade to the SLO Tribune office in San Luis Obispo on a rainy day in January 2018. Joe Johnston The Tribune
Photographer Joe Johnston takes drive down the Cuesta Grade to the SLO Tribune office in San Luis Obispo on a rainy day in January 2018. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Weather

Rain and chilly weather on the way for SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 23, 2018 03:18 PM

Grab your rain boots and bundle up: Rain and cooler weather are forecast to move into San Luis Obispo County late Wednesday.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, a cold front will pass through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing rain and southerly winds.

Those rain showers could remain until Thursday afternoon and night, Lindsey said. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be between a quarter- and a third of an inch.

The Thomas Fire burn areas in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will be largely unaffected by the rain, as the cold front will dissipate over northern Santa Barbara County, Lindsey said.

Beginning Friday through the first week in February, a high-pressure system will build over California, producing warmer weather and dry conditions, Lindsey said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

