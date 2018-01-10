SLO County rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Wednesday

The rainstorm that began moving into the Central Coast Monday night stayed in the area through Tuesday night, dropping about 3 inches of rain in some areas of SLO County.
Further south, in Santa Barbara County, flooding and mudslides brought on by heavy rains killed at least 15 people, downed power lines, destroyed homes and closed Highway 101 indefinitely.
A high-pressure ridge of air is forecast to build back up over California on Thursday, producing clear skies, cool mornings and warm afternoons, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
More clouds and areas of light rain and drizzle could develop on next Tuesday and Wednesday, Lindsey said. Moderate to heavy rain could move into SLO County on Jan. 19, Lindsey said.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.75
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
1.96
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.72
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
2.05
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
2.12
Baywood Park
2.22
Cal Poly
1.88
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.24
Camp San Luis
3.00
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
1.57
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.28
Diablo Canyon
2.24
Islay Hill
1.84
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.95
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
2.63
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
3.24
Mission Prep
2.42
Morro Bay
2.10
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
2.17
Nipomo, East
1.48
Nipomo, South
1.36
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
1.49
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.80
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
1.54
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
1.78
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
2.80
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.59
Rocky Butte
3.60
Santa Maria Public Airport
1.42
Santa Margarita
2.26
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
1.71
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
2.20
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
1.56
San Simeon
1.96
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
1.73
Shandon
1.60
Templeton
1.82
Vandenberg Air Force Base
2.62
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
