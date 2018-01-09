Storm that ravaged Santa Barbara County only gave a good soaking to SLO County

More Videos

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 1:59

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Pause
Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm 0:29

See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:19

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris near Montecito 0:31

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris near Montecito

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:42

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide 0:35

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you' 0:59

SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

  • Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

    Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County.

Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County. Joe Johnston The Tribune
Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Weather

Storm that ravaged Santa Barbara County only gave a good soaking to SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 05:21 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 36 MINUTES AGO

An intense winter storm that killed at least 13 people Tuesday in Santa Barbara County soaked San Luis Obispo County overnight but otherwise caused little disruption.

Locally, the storm dropped more than 3 inches of rain in some places, though most areas recorded between 1 and 2 inches, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Read More

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Spots around San Luis Obispo recorded more than 2 inches of rain, including 3.23 inches at Prefumo Canyon and 2.52 inches at Camp San Luis Obispo. Los Osos reported 2.92 inches, while Arroyo Grande tallied 1.54 inches.

Over the Grade, Paso Robles received 1.51 inches, followed by Templeton at 1.50 and Atascadero at 1.42.

The downpour caused flooding and a closure of Highway 1 at 13th Street in Oceano, but the road was reopened shortly before noon, Caltrans reported. The city of San Luis Obispo closed all of its fields on Tuesday due to the rain and said they would reassess the situation on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo County’s Public Health Department issued a warning to avoid contact with ocean water for at least three days following the storm’s conclusion.

“Rainstorm runoff is known to transport to the ocean high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa originating from the watershed and urban areas,” according to the county.

These organisms can cause skin, respiratory and intestinal problems, with the young, old and immune-compromised being particularly vulnerable.

The county sent at least 40 emergency responders to Santa Barbara County to help with flood and mudslide response on Tuesday. By early Tuesday afternoon, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that most of the responders had already arrived on scene.

Due to a large amount of debris and mud on the roadway, Highway 101 is closed through the Montecito area. It’s expected to remain closed until at least Thursday night, according to Caltrans.

The forecast called for rain showers to taper off Tuesday night in San Luis Obispo County, giving way to misty conditions Wednesday morning and partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

The next chance for rain comes Jan. 16-17.

Related stories from The Tribune

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

View More Video