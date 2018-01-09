Here’s how much rain fell in SLO County during intense storm

Rain moved into the Central Coast last night, dropping more than 3 inches of rain in some areas of SLO County. Further south, where rain had been forecasted to be heavier, flooding and mudslides forced the closure of Highway 101 from Ventura to Santa Barbara and killed at least two people in the Montecito area.

Closer to home, the damage was minimal. On Tuesday morning, Caltrans reported that Highway 1 in Oceano was closed both ways at 19th Street due to flooding in the road. No other damage was reported, and there were no outages in the area as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain is expected to continue falling throughout Tuesday, but will dissipate by Wednesday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Rain is next expected for Jan. 16, Lindsey said.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Tuesday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.54 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.42 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 2.02 Baywood Park 2.03 Cal Poly 0.75 Camp San Luis 2.52 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 1.16 Diablo Canyon 2.00 Islay Hill 1.78 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 2.57 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.92 Mission Prep 2.39 Morro Bay 2.20 Nipomo, East 1.30 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.54 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 1.51 Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo 3.23 Rocky Butte 3.31 Santa Maria Public Airport 1.40 Santa Margarita 1.40 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 1.72 San Simeon 1.77 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 1.69 Shandon 1.18 Templeton 1.50 Vandenberg Air Force Base 1.87

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E